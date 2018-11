Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema reacts after his first half goal against Manchester United in their International Champions Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOE SKIPPER

The Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday rejected the annulment of an investigation into Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, for his alleged blackmailing of fellow France teammate Mathieu Valbuena, the player's legal team told EFE.

Investigators accused the Real Madrid forward and three other people of threatening to release an alleged sexually explicit video of Valbuena and his wife unless the player handed over money.