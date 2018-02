Frenchman Thomas Boudat of team Direct Energy celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Vuelta a Andalucía, in Granada, Spain, Feb. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL ÁNGEL MOLINA

British rider Chris Froome of Team Sky (L) in action during the first stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia, in Granada, Spain, Feb. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL ANGEL MOLINA

Frenchman Thomas Boudat (R), of team Direct Energy, crosses the finish line in the first stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia, in Granada, Spain, Feb. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL ANGEL MOLINA

Thomas Boudat of France on Wednesday won the first stage of the 74th Vuelta a Andalucía tour in southern Spain and donned the red jersey as he became the competition's first leader .

The Direct Energy team rider completed the 197-kilometer (122-mile) stage _ which ran between the picturesque coastal town of Mijas, in the Andalusian province of Málaga, and the breathtaking erstwhile-Moorish city of Granada _ clocking in at five hours, 21 minutes and 39 seconds.