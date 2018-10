French cyclist Thibaut Pinot celebrates this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, the first time in his career he has won the classic Tour of Lombardy, a 241-km (150-mile) race between Bergamo and Como, thus completing a brilliant double following the Milan-Turin run he won last Wednesday. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

French cyclist Thibaut Pinot this Saturday won for the first time in his career the classic Tour of Lombardy, a 241-km (150-mile) race between Bergamo and Como, thus completing a brilliant double following the Milan-Turin run he won last Wednesday.

Pinot, who was also second on Tuesday in the Tre Valli Varesine competition, crossed the finish line all alone, 32 seconds ahead of Italy's Vincenzo Nibali and 43 seconds ahead of the Belgian Dylan Teuns, to round out the prizewinners' podium.