Paris Saint Germain's Neymar reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Nice at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar was handed a three-match ban by France's soccer federation on Friday in its ruling on a clash he had with a fan after losing the French Cup final to Rennes.

The sanction, which includes a suspended two-match ban, will come into force starting Monday, meaning that Neymar is eligible for PSG's upcoming Ligue 1 game against Angers.