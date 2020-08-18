The opening match of the French league’s 2020/21 season has been postponed after Olympique de Marseille, who were due to take on Saint Étienne on Friday, confirmed four Covid-19 cases at the club.
Olympique Marseille's players attend a training session at the Robert Louis Deryfus in Marseille, France, 13 August 2020. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
The opening match of the French league’s 2020/21 season has been postponed after Olympique de Marseille, who were due to take on Saint Étienne on Friday, confirmed four Covid-19 cases at the club.