Hundreds of thousands throng the Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 15, to celebrate France's victory in the World Cup final. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Hundreds of thousands of people fill central Paris on Sunday, July 15, to celebrate France's victory in the World Cup final. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

French supporters celebrate France's World Cup victory in front of the Arc de Triomphe - illuminated in blue, white, and red - in Paris on Sunday, July 15. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Twenty years after France won their first World Cup, more than 1 million people thronged the streets of Paris on Sunday to hail the team who hoisted the trophy for a second time.

"This Cup is for us! It is the victory of our generation," 26-year-old Guillaume said at the end of Sunday's final in Moscow, where France prevailed 4-2 over Croatia.