Real Madrid's Casemiro reacts after scoring against Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint Germain's Thiago Silva reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

Newspapers across France on Wednesday lamented Paris Saint-Germain's exit from the UEFA Champions League following its 1-2 defeat at the Parc des Princes at the hands of Real Madrid, who eased into the quarter-finals with a convincing display.

Goals from Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil international Casemiro put Zinedine Zidane's Madrid three goals ahead on aggregate, with a score of 2-5, as the Spanish giants set their eyes on a third consecutive Champions League trophy, while Unai Emery's PSG, missing star striker Neymar Jr to injury, never looked convincing in the home tie and bowed out of the contest.