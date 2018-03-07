Newspapers across France on Wednesday lamented Paris Saint-Germain's exit from the UEFA Champions League following its 1-2 defeat at the Parc des Princes at the hands of Real Madrid, who eased into the quarter-finals with a convincing display.
Goals from Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil international Casemiro put Zinedine Zidane's Madrid three goals ahead on aggregate, with a score of 2-5, as the Spanish giants set their eyes on a third consecutive Champions League trophy, while Unai Emery's PSG, missing star striker Neymar Jr to injury, never looked convincing in the home tie and bowed out of the contest.