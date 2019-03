Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal during the French league 1 soccer match between PSG and Angers at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The reappointment of Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid's head coach has raised fears in France's sporting press that the national hero could seek to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to play in the Spanish capital in 2019.

Mbappe, 20, announced Sunday in an interview with a French soccer program that he had no intention of leaving the Ligue 1 side, adding he would be at PSG for the 2019-2020 season.