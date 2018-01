Tony Chapron gives a red card to Diego Carlos after he kicked him during the French League 1 soccer match between FC Nantes and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

The French soccer federation on Monday suspended a referee for kicking a player during a Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint Germain and Nantes.

Tony Chapron was unintentionally knocked down by Nantes' defender Diego Carlos of Brazil on Sunday, and thinking the player had deliberately pushed him, Chapron struck out with his leg while lying on the ground then sent the player off with a red card.