FC Nantes supporters display a banner in tribute for late Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala ahead of the French League 1 soccer match between Nantes and Saint Etienne at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/EDWARD BOONE

The French soccer association Friday revealed plans to pay tribute to Argentine forward Emiliano Sala, whose body has been found in the wreckage of a light aircraft that crashed English Channel late last month, while Nantes announced it would retire the No. 9 shirt he wore for three seasons at the club.

Ligue de Football Professionnel, the governing body for French soccer, said Sala would be honored at the beginning of the each match of the first and second tier leagues.