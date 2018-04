French university students take part in a demonstration to protest against education reforms near the Sorbonne university in Paris, France, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A protestor climbs the gate around Jussieu university, holding a sign reading 'No selection, no repression, Relovution' as he takes part in a university student demonstration to protest against education reforms in Paris, France, Apr. 10,l 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

French university students take part in a demonstration to protest against education reforms near the Sorbonne university in Paris, France, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

University students across France took to the streets in nationwide protests against education reforms to make entrance to higher education more selective, an epa journalist reported Tuesday.

The student demonstrations coincided with wider industrial action and strikes undertaken by French railway and airline unions that have reduced transport services to a minimum over President Emmanuel Macron's liberalizing labor reforms.