Cairo (Egypt), 14/07/2019.- Sadio Mane of Senegal (R) challenged by Ferjani Sassi of Tunisia during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Semifinal match between Senegal and Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium, Cairo, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MUZI NTOMBELA

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez (2-L) celebrates scoring the winning goal with his team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Semi final soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gavin Barker

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez (3-R) scoring the winning goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Semi final soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be remembered not only for outstanding play, but also for defensive errors, spectacular blunders and four own goals, two of which proved decisive in setting up the final between Algeria and Senegal.

In a tournament that has seen host nation Egypt eliminated in the round of 16, Tunisia can stake a claim to being the unluckiest side, having conceded two own goals, followed by Nigeria and Namibia with one apiece.