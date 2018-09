A mud covered car sits in the middle of a destroyed street following a powerful earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Sep 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The Japan Football Association decided on Thursday to suspend a friendly match between the national teams of Japan and Chile on the island of Hokkaido after a powerful earthquake struck the region.

Earlier in the day, Chile's soccer team was caught off guard by a 6.7-magnitude tremor that struck Japan's Hokkaido island, where they were scheduled to play a friendly match at the Sapporo Dame stadium on Friday.