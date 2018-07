Uruguay's Diego Godin (L) attends a press conference at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia, Jun. 14, 2018; and France's Antoine Griezmann during a press conference of the French national team in Moscow, Russia, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI/YURI KOCHETKOV

Personal friendships and club loyalties will be put to one side on Friday, as Uruguay's captain and defensive lynchpin Diego Godin prepares to face his Atletico Madrid teammate and friend, France forward Antoine Griezmann in the World Cup quarterfinals.

After forming a close personal relationship during their time as club teammates in Madrid, the pair, for 90 minutes at least, will have to battle it out as both chase glory with their national sides.