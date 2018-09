Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina (C) in action against Argentina defender Rodrigo Battaglia (L) during the second half of the friendly match between the national teams of the Colombia and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Colombia midfielder Gustavo Cuellar (R) in action against Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios (L) during the first half of the friendly match between the national teams of the Colombia and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Colombia forward Juan Cuadrado (R) in action against Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (L) during the first half of the friendly match between the national teams of the Colombia and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Argentina and Colombia played out a goalless draw in a friendly match in East Rutherford on Tuesday, as both teams looked to bounce back from disappointing World Cup campaigns.

The two South American nations were eliminated from the Round of 16 in Russia, with Argentina losing a 4-3 thriller to eventual winners France, while Colombia were dumped out on penalties to semi-finalists England.