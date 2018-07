American Taylor Fritz in action against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis during the first day of the Los Cabos Open in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, on July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes

American Taylor Fritz grinded out a 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5) first-round win over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of the Los Cabos Open, an ATP 250 event in this Mexican resort city.

"I played well. It was a lot like last year's match. It could have really gone either way ... just a couple points here and there. I'm really happy to get through," Fritz said.