Former Spanish Formula One driver Jaime Alguersuari of Scuderia Toro Rosso arrives at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 25, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Former Formula One driver Jaime Alguersuari poses during an interview with Efe in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

Retired Formula One driver Jaime Alguersuari's new book tells his tale of how he went from F1 driver on the cusp of fortune to successful music-maker.

In an interview with EFE, the 28-year-old Spaniard revealed the reasons behind his decision to quit racing despite his promising future in motorsport.