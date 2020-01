(FILE) Stephane Peterhansel of France (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) in action during stage three of the Dakar Rally 2020, in Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

French driver Cyril Despres and his Swiss co-pilot Michael Horn in action during the stage two of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Al Wajh and Neom, in Saudi Arabia, 06 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Among the 571 participants of the Dakar Rally, taking place this year in Saudi Arabia, one arrived in the sweltering, sun-drenched desert straight from the frozen darkness of the North Pole.

South African-born Swiss adventurer and explorer Mike Horn spent a month on a boat trapped by frozen ice in the near-total darkness that blankets the Arctic during the depths of winter, and almost missed out on the chance to co-pilot his close friend and five-time Dakar winner Cyril Despres.