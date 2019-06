British rider Chris Froome (L) of Team Ineos before the start of the Tour de Yorkshire first stage, over 182,5 km between Doncaster and Selby, Britain, 02 May 2019. EPA/PETER POWELL . *** Local Caption *** 55163157

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Great Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, waits for the podium ceremony inside an organization van following the 16th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 165 km between Le Puy-en-Velay and Romans-sur-Isere, France, 18 July 2017. EPA/YOAN VALAT *** Local Caption *** 54455629

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Great Britain, wearing the overall leader yellow jersey, crosses the finish line of the 21st and final stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France 2017 cycling race over 103Km between Montgeron and Paris Champs-Elysees, France, 23 July 2017. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO *** Local Caption *** 53666452

British cyclist Chris Froome could be awarded the 2011 Vuelta a España from his hospital bed after the original winner José Cobo Acebo was retroactively stripped of the title for doping on Thursday.

Froome, who recently underwent surgery and was recovering in intensive care in France after he fractured his femur, hip, elbow and several ribs in a severe crash during the Criterium du Dauphine race, could become Britain's first Grand Tour winner.