Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (C) of Britain waits for the start of the 15th stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France 2015 cycling race over 183km between Mende and Valence, France, 19 July 2015. EFE/EPA/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Cyclists Juanjo Cobo (L) of team Geox-TMC, and Brit Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium of the 2011 Vuelta a España in Madrid, Sept. 11, 2011.EFE/FILE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Chris Froome has on Thursday been named the winner of the 2011 Vuelta a España after the original titleholder Juan José Cobo was stripped of his claim to the podium for doping.

The decision from cycling's world governing body, UCI, makes Froome the first British cyclist to win a Grand Tour as Bradley Wiggins, the original claimant to that accomplishment, did not go on to win the Tour de France until 2012.