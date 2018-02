British rider Christopher Froome of Team Sky returns to the team hotel following a training session in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Dec. 14, December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CATI CLADERA

British cyclist Chris Froome, currently under investigation for failing a doping test for performance-enhancing substances during the most recent Vuelta a España, announced Monday that the Spanish Ruta del Sol is to be his debut race for the 2018 season, Team Sky said on its website.

The Ruta del Sol, which Froome won in 2015, is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14, with a route between Mijas and Granada in Spain's Andalusia region, ending Feb. 18 with an individual time trial in Barbate.