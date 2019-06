British rider Chris Froome of Team Ineos before the start of the Tour de Yorkshire first stage, over 182.5 km between Doncaster and Selby, Britain, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome remained in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the French city of Saint-Etienne on Thursday after he underwent surgery, his team and family said.

Froome took a hand off his handlebars to blow his nose when a gust of wind caught his front wheel, causing him to hit a wall at speed, fracturing his right femur bone, hip, an elbow and several ribs during a reconnaissance ride of a stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race.