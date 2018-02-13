British Team Sky rider Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France champion, said Tuesday he was looking forward to competing in this week's Vuelta a Andalucia-Ruta del Sol and hoped the International Cycling Union (UCI) investigation of his positive test result at the Vuelta a España was completed soon.

"About to head to Ruta del Sol. I want to thank everyone for their support & patience over this difficult period. I am doing my utmost to ensure that things are resolved as speedily as possible. Can't wait to get this season started!!" Froome said in a Twitter post.