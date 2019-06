British rider Chris Froome (L) of Team Ineos before the start of the Tour de Yorkshire first stage, over 182,5 km between Doncaster and Selby, Britain, May 2, 2019 EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome on Saturday expressed his gratitude for the Team Ineos fans, reassuring them that he is focusing on recovering well from an accident he recently suffered.

Froome took a hand off his handlebars to blow his nose when a gust of wind caught his front wheel, causing him to hit a wall at speed on Wednesday, fracturing his right femur bone, hip, an elbow and several ribs during a reconnaissance ride of a stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race.