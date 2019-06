Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Great Britain, wearing the overall leader yellow jersey, crosses the finish line of the 21st and final stage of the 104th edition of the 2017 Tour de France cycling race over 103Km between Montgeron and Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

British cyclist Chris Froome is set to miss this year's Tour de France after being involved in a serious crash on Wednesday.

The four-time champion was taken to hospital with a reported broken femur after crashing during a recon of the race's stage four, the Criterium du Dauphine.