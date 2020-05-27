Hairdressing, selling fruit and home deliveries are just some of the jobs professional footballers have branched into to make ends meet during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gedeilson Vander Alves de Oliveira setting up his fruit stall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 27 May 2020. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Carlos Alberto Lopes da Silva in the salon where he works in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 27 May 2020. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Gedeilson Vander Alves de Oliveira offloading fruit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 27 May 2020. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Gedeilson Vander Alves de Oliveira trains in a park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 27 May 2020. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Gedeilson Vander Alves de Oliveira, training in a park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 27 May 2020. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
