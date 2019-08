Martin Fuchs from Switzerland with Clooney 51 in action during the individual final day at the FEI European Jumping Championships in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Winner Martin Fuchs (C) of Switzerland, second placed Ben Maher (L) of Britain and third placed Jos Verlooy (R) of Belgium react after the individual final day at the FEI European Jumping Championships in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Martin Fuchs from Switzerland celebrates winning the individual final day at the FEI European Jumping Championships in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Switzerland's Martin Fuchs and Clooney 51 on Sunday became the new Show Jumping champions at the 2019 FEI European Equestrian Championships, finishing ahead of favorite Ben Maher and Explosion W, of the United Kingdom.

Fuchs got an overall 4.46 penalty points to win the gold medal, while the 36-year-old Briton claimed the silver medal after getting 4.62 penalty points.