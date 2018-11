Former Leicester City head coach Claudio Ranieri reacts prior to the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Cagliari at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Mar. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Fulham announced Wednesday it had signed coach Claudio Ranieri on a multi-year contract after sacking coach Slavisa Jokanovic, who left the club in last place in the Premier League with five points in 12 matches.

Ranieri, 67, led a once-struggling Leicester City squad to claim the 2016 Premier League title, and the Italian coach will be making his return to top-tier English soccer after being dismissed from Leicester over a year ago.