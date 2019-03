The statue of former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks is covered in tributes outside the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Ursula Banks (C) attends the funeral of her husband, former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks at the Stoke Minster in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Bournemouth's Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (C-L) attends the funeral of former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks at the Stoke Minster in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Joe Anyon (2-L) carry the coffin of former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks following a funeral service at the Stoke Minster in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

A photograph of former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks outside the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Soccer stars, fans and even a uniformed guard of honor gathered to say goodbye to England's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks on Monday.

The former England international died on February 12, aged 81, and was laid to rest following an afternoon funeral service at Stoke Minster in Stoke-on-Trent, England.