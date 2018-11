A handout photo made available by King Power shows a photograph of Leicester City's late Thai Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (R) is set up next to an octagonal-shaped urn granted by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and royal wreaths during a funeral rites at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA/KING POWER HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo taken through window glass shows Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha (L) wife of Leicester City's late Thai Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during his funeral rite at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

The funeral of the Thai billionaire owner of England's Leicester City soccer club who died in a helicopter crash began in Bangkok late Saturday as recorded by an epa photojournalist.

Business tycoon and renowned soccer fan Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who made a fortune through ownership of Thailand's King Power duty-free chain, died when his personal helicopter failed to take off properly and hit the ground in flames outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Oct. 27.