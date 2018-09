Julio Furch (left) from Santos in action against Gustavo Canto (right) from Tijuana Aug. 22 2018, during the 6th matchday of the Torneo Apertura 2018 , in the city of Tijuana (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Zepeda

Argentine striker Julio Furch put on a clinic in Santos Laguna's 3-0 blowout of Leon over the weekend, finishing the match with a brace and becoming the new Liga MX Apertura tournament scoring leader.

On Sunday, Furch scored his sixth goal of the season in the 63rd minute and nailed a penalty kick 23 minutes later, finishing the match as the first player to reach seven goals in the tournament.