G-Drive Racing (starting no.26) in a Oreca 07 Gibson with Roman Rusinov of Russia, Andrea Pizzitola of France and Jean Eric Vergne of France in action during the Le Mans 24 Hours race in Le Mans, France, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Details of the TDS Racing (starting no.28) in a Oreca 07 Gibson with Francois Perrodo of France, Matthieu Vaxiviere of France and Loic Duval of France in action during the Le Mans 24 Hours race in Le Mans, France, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

The LMP2 class-winning No. 26 G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 Gibson, who first crossed the finish line of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 category on Sunday, has been disqualified on Monday, for the use of an illegal device to speed up refuelling.

Team G-Drive Racing's No. 26 Oreca, was driven by Andrea Pizzitola, Jean-Eric Vergne and Roman Rusinov, claimed the title of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class.