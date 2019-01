Santos forward Gabriel Barbosa (left) vies for the ball with Independiente's Martin Campana during a Copa Libertadores game on Aug. 28, 2018, at Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Santos' Gabriel Barbosa celebrates after scoring a goal on April 24, 2018, during a Copa Libertadores match against Estudiantes at Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Santos' Gabriel Barbosa (left) vies for the ball with Estudiantes' Gaston Campi during a Copa Libertadores game on April 24, 2018, at Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Forward Gabriel Barbosa said his move to Rio de Janeiro side Flamengo is a dream come true, although he also is well aware of the expectations surrounding players at Brazil's most popular club.

"I want to thank everyone for being at a great club. Everyone who helped make this dream a reality. I'm very happy and grateful," the player nicknamed "Gabigol" said upon being presented to the fans and the media on Friday.