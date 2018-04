Lucio Verissimo of Santos celebrates after scoring, during the Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match between Santos FC of Brazil and Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina, in Vila Belmiro Stadium, in Santos, Brazil, Apr 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Santos player Lucio Verissimo (2R) celebrates with teammates after scoring, during a Copa Libertadores Group F mach between Santos FC of Brazil and Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina, in Vila Belmiro Stadium, in Santos, Brazil, Apr 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Gabriel Barbosa (L) of Santos vies for the ball with Gaston Campi (R) of Estudiantes during the Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match between Santos FC of Brazil and Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina, in Vila Belmiro Stadium, in Santos, Brazil, Apr 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Forward Gabriel Barbosa broke an eight-match goalless run on Tuesday as Brazil's Santos FC beat Argentina's Estudiantes 2-0 and moved closer to a quarterfinal spot in the Copa Libertadores.

"Gabigol," as the Brazilian striker on loan from Inter Milan is popularly known, converted a long pass from Colombian Jonathan Copete in the 43rd minute.