Mexican golf player Gaby Lopez on Saturday got a timely birthday present as she won the Blue Bay tournament held in the Chinese island of Hainan, her maiden LPGA Tour triumph.

Heading into the fourth and final round of the tournament, she got rewarded on her 25th birthday as she was able to keep her one-stroke lead – which she got thanks to a hole-in-one in the third round – over Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, who had to settle for the second place.