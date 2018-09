Lokomotiv Moscow's Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Galatasaray Istanbul and Lokomotiv Moscow, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Galatasaray's Garry Rodrigues (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Galatasaray Istanbul and Lokomotiv Moscow, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Galatasaray's Eren Derdiyok (R) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Galatasaray Istanbul and Lokomotiv Moscow, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Galatasaray began their 2018/19 Champions League campaign with a resounding 3-0 defeat of Lokomotiv Moscow at the Turk Telekom stadium in Istanbul on Tuesday night.

Garry Rodrigues opened the scoring early on, driving in a low right-footed shot after cutting in from the left flank.