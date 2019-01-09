Rodrigo Mora (r) from River Plate vies for the ball with Pedro Quiñones (L) from Emelec April 26, 2018 in a match at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA- EFE FILE/David Fernández

River Plate's Marcelo Gallardo dedicated his Rey de America prize as the best manager of 2018 to Uruguayan forward Rodrigo Mora, who announced his retirement over the weekend after being cut from the preseason roster by the Argentine club.

"For me, Mora has not just been valuable as a professional, but also as a person, and he leaves soccer today with an injury that soccer gave him. I want to mention this to him because he is someone I love very much," Gallardo said in his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony Tuesday in the Uruguayan resort city of Punta del Este.