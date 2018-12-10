River Plate fans celebrate their team's victory over arch-rival Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LOPEZ

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo will stay on after defeating Superliga Argentina arch-rival Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final in Madrid over the weekend, club president Rodolfo D'Onofrio said Monday.

"Gallardo will continue at his job ... let's enjoy today, but we know that starting tomorrow we have to get going and later return to Argentina and continue working, because you celebrate and two or three days later you have to think about how the mission is coming along," D'Onofrio said in an interview with La Red radio.