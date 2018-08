(L-R) Mariya Mykolenko of Ukraine, Sara Gallego of Spain, and Elisabeth Slettum of Norway compete in the women's 400m Hurdles heats at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Sara Gallego of Spain reacts after competing in the women's 400m Hurdles heats at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Spain's Sara Gallego on Tuesday secured a spot in the 400-meter hurdles semifinals at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in the German capital.

In her senior debut, the 17-year-old became the first athlete of the Spanish team to finish the qualifying rounds, clocking 57.18 seconds.