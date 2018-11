LA Clippers guard Tyrone Wallace (R) tries to put up a basket while being defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (L) and his teammates in the second half of the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (L) and LA Clippers center Marcin Gortat (R) fight for possession of the ball in the first half in the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (R) dunks the ball past Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley (L) in the first half in the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (C) fights to control the ball under the basket while being defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Shabazz Napier (L) and teammate Brooklyn Nets forward Ed Davis (R) in the second half of the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Italy's Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers, who defeated the Brooklyn Nets 119-127 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The Clippers (10-8) scored their fourth consecutive win and remain subleaders in the Pacific Division.