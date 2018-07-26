Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a ball to Viktor Galovic of Croatia during a second round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Viktor Galovic of Croatia returns a ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during a second round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Croatia's Viktor Galovic on Thursday won 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the round of 16 of the Swiss Open.

It took the 27-year-old two hours and two minutes to reach the quarterfinals in his first tournament appearance.