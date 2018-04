Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera (R) receives medical attention after suffering an injury during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Alaves and Atletico de Madrid at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Alaves defender Victor Laguardia (L) and Atletico de Madrid forward Fernando Torres (R) vie for the ball during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Alaves and Atletico de Madrid at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Atletico de Madrid players celebrate during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Alaves and Atletico de Madrid at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

French forward Kevin Gameiro on Sunday led Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 away win against Alaves, which never threw in the towel at any time during the La Liga game.

The match saw goalkeepers Axel Werner of Argentina and Spaniard Antnio Sivera making their league debut for Atletico Madrid and Alaves, respectively.