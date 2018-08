Forward Kevin Gameiro faces reporters during his presentation as the newest member of Valencia CF on Monday, Aug. 13, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Biel Aliño

French forward Kevin Gameiro (L) poses with Valencia CF club president Anil Murthy during his presentation as the team's newest player on Monday, Aug. 13, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Biel Aliño

Forward Kevin Gameiro said here Monday during his presentation as a Valencia CF player that he expects to score at least 20 goals this season and to help his new team finish higher than former club Atletico Madrid.

"For six years I have won a title at the end of each season and I hope to do that at Valencia CF," the French international said.