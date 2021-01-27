The final decision on whether or not to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer does not solely rest with Japan, but will also depend on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizing committee, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday.

Suga was asked in a parliamentary meeting about the criteria used by his government to decide whether or not to go ahead with the organization of the games scheduled for this summer in Tokyo, amid growing concerns about whether the event can be held safely during the unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA