Donna Vekic of Croatia in action against Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain during their second round match at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Donna Vekic, ranked 50th worldwide, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1, making it past the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open for the first time.

This was the sixth time Muguruza has played the main draw of the WTA Premier Mandatory Mutua Madrid Open, reaching the second round in 2014 and 2016.