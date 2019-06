Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves the ball against Caroline Garcia of France during their WTA Mallorca Open round 32 match at the Santa Ponsa's Club in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

Caroline Garcia of France celebrates winning her WTA Mallorca Open round 32 match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Santa Ponsa's Club in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

Caroline Garcia rallied Tuesday from a set down to earn a hard-fought win over Victoria Azarenka in the Mallorca Open first round.

Garcia, who won the first edition of the tournament on the Spanish island in 2016, needed two hours to extend her good play, having clinched the Nottingham Open title a couple of days ago.