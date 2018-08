Riders in action during the eighth stage of the 80th Portugal Cycling Tour over 147.6km between Barcelos and Braga, Portugal, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Spanish cyclist and overall leader of W52 - FC Porto, Raúl Alarcon (C), in action during the eighth stage of the 80th Portugal Cycling Tour over 147,6km between Barcelos and Braga, Portugal, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Spanish cyclist of Aviludo - Louletano team, Vicente de Mateos (C), celebrates after winning the eighth stage of the 80th Portugal Cycling Tour over 147,6km between Barcelos and Braga, Portugal, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Spanish cyclist Vicente Garcia de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano) won Friday's eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal, while countryman Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto) kept the overall lead.

Garcia de Mateos finished the 147.6km stage from Barcelos to Braga in 3 hours, 40 minutes and 44 seconds, prevailing over Portuguese rivals João Benta (Radio Popular-Boavista) and Joni Brandão (Sporting-Tavira), who came second and third respectively.