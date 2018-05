Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spain's Guillermo Garcia Lopez on Monday pulled off a big upset, stunning the 2017 French Open finalist Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the opening round of the Grand Slam event held on clay court.

The Spaniard, world No. 67, was more solid from the baseline than Wawrinka, a former top 10 player, in a match that lasted three and a half hours.