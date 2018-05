France's Caroline Garcia (R) shakes hands with Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro after their women's quarter finals match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

French tennis player Caroline Garcia, world No. 7, on Thursday defeated Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-3, to reach the semifinals of the Madrid Open for the first time.

After spending five hours and 36 minutes on court in her previous two matches, Suarez Navarro seemed to have run out of steam against Garcia.