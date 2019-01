Juan Azocar (R) of Deportivo La Guaira in action against Alexis Cossio (L) of Real Garcilaso during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo La Guaira of Venezuela and Real Garcilaso of Peru at Stadium Olimpico UCV in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Juan Azocar (L) of Deportivo La Guaira in action against Danilo Carando (R) of Real Garcilaso during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo La Guaira of Venezuela and Real Garcilaso of Peru at Stadium Olimpico UCV in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Jose Velasquez (L) of Deportivo La Guaira in action against Alfredo Ramua (2-L) of Real Garcilaso during the Copa Libertadores soccer macth between Deportivo La Guaira of Venezuela and Real Garcilaso of Peru at Stadium Olimpico UCV in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Lima, 29 Jan (efe-epa).– Venezuelan club Deportivo La Guaira became the first team to qualify for the second stage of the 2019 Copa Libertadores despite losing 2-1 to Peru's Real Garcilaso Tuesday.

La Guaira, which was down 0-2 and would have been eliminated, changed the story of the game when Peruvian player Gustavo Dulanto slipped, and Jose Balza took advantage to score the team’s goal at 94 minutes.